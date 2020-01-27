Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

IMUX stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Immunic has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $46.80.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

