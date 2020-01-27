InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InfuSystem stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.82% of InfuSystem worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

INFU stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

