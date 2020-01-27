Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand has set its FY19 guidance at ~$6.40 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $130.60 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

