Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of INO stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

