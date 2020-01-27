Insider Buying: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,805 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $299,388.96.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $59,193.14.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 577,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.