Insider Selling: PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $21,377.50 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $21,377.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,337.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $86.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of PTC by 16.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

