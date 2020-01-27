Insider Selling: RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Major Shareholder Sells 12,950 Shares of Stock

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 12,950 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $24,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,870 shares in the company, valued at $175,524.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RMED opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.07.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

