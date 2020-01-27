Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.24. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.