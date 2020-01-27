Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Insteel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

IIIN opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 77,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

