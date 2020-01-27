Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 70,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $10,731,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Intel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 38,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 49,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

