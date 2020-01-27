Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Shares of INTC opened at $68.47 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

