Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. FIX increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

