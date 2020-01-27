IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,321,000 after buying an additional 2,091,228 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 692,700 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,673,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 743,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 421,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in IQIYI by 297.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 322,957 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.