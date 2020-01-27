Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.