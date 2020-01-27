Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

JJSF stock opened at $186.38 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

