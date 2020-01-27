JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR alerts:

JRONY opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06.

About JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.