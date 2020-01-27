Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,264.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

