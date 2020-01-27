JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JST. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

JOST Werke stock opened at €34.05 ($39.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.87. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($46.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $507.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

