JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 325,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,237. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

