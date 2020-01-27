JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.23.

GE stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

