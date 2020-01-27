JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

About JUST EAT PLC/ADR

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

