Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kellogg to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an in-line rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.12.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.