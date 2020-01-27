Kendall Capital Management Acquires 575 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

