Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €84.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRN. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.09 ($79.17).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €71.65 ($83.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. Krones has a twelve month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a twelve month high of €88.85 ($103.31).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

