LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.82.

LHCG opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.22. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $149.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

