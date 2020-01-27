LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Equities research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

