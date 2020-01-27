LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiqTech International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.30.

LIQT stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

In other news, Director Mark Vernon acquired 20,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $651,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth about $134,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $519,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

