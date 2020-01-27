Littelfuse (LFUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q4 guidance at $1.06-1.20 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $189.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,312 shares in the company, valued at $609,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

