Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Line (NASDAQ:LN) Critical Review

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -43.59% -119.92% -21.82% Line -9.72% -11.98% -4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Livongo Health and Line, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Line 0 3 1 0 2.25

Livongo Health currently has a consensus price target of $44.30, suggesting a potential upside of 62.81%. Line has a consensus price target of $3,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,051.61%. Given Line’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Line is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Livongo Health and Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $68.43 million 37.57 -$33.38 million N/A N/A Line $2.13 billion 5.53 -$33.83 million ($0.16) -305.88

Livongo Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Line.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication products, including LINE Stickers and themes; and contents, such as LINE Games, LINE PLAY, LINE Manga, LINE Music, and LINE Fortune. In addition, the company offers display advertising services through Timeline, LINE NEWS, and LINE TODAY; account advertising products and services comprising official accounts, [email protected], sponsored stickers, and LINE Point Ads; and other advertising products and services that include LINE Part-time Job, livedoor, and Matome Web portals. Further, it sells LINE characters merchandise under the LINE Friends name; and provides fintech services, such as LINE Pay service, as well as other services that include AI and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

