Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 186.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

