Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) versus FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Head-To-Head Survey

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Associates and FORESIGHT AUTON/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 0 3 0 3.00 FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 503.45%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 15.58% 63.78% 26.92% FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -64.17% -57.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $559.16 million 9.81 $104.69 million $1.58 54.35 FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$14.66 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

