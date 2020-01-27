Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,142.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

