MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on MAKSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

MAKSY stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

