Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

MCFT opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

