Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.44.

MTNB stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other Matinas BioPharma news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski purchased 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 369,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

