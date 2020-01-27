McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target (down from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised McCarthy & Stone to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

LON:MCS opened at GBX 156.30 ($2.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $839.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 1-year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

In related news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

