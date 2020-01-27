Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.