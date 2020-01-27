Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q4 guidance at $1.59-1.67 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAA opened at $136.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $140.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

