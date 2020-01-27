Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.83).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

