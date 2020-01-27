MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKSI opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.47.

In other MKS Instruments news, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $1,147,951.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,407.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,784 shares of company stock worth $3,208,159. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

