Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOMO. Benchmark boosted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of Momo stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. Momo has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 146.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Momo by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Momo by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,595,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,108,000 after acquiring an additional 142,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.