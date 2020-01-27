MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €126.29 ($146.84).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €118.80 ($138.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.05. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.27.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

