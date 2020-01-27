Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSADY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.72.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.