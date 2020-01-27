Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $205,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

