National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.60.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$73.34 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$67.17 and a 12-month high of C$76.75. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

