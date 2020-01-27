NCC Group PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NCC Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

NCCGF stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. NCC Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

