New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 69,338 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 69,338 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Walt Disney worth $389,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

