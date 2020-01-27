New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 90,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total value of $9,145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $280.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.74 and a 52 week high of $294.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

