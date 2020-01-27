New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $462,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after buying an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

