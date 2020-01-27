New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,110 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $38,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Shares of ES opened at $91.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $92.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.